Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm with scattered showers possible this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers were drifting in from the southeast on Max Defender 8 Radar early Saturday morning and will be possible throughout the day.

Plenty of clouds will be in the sky and there will be a 20-30% chance of showers between 10am and 2pm before increasing to 40% chance for showers after 2 pm.

Temperatures will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will stick around Sunday, rain chances will be slightly lower with highs near 80.

A cold front will move through Monday night bringing showers with it. Temperatures behind the front will cool off and humidity levels will come way down for the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 70s and morning lows will be in the 50s to start the new year.

We warm up again quickly by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, passing showers, warm and muggy. High near 79.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Low near 69.

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun. A few scattered showers. High near 80.