Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm with a few strong storms possible today

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered thunderstorms in the northern Gulf are moving toward the west coast of Florida this morning. These will move in during the mid to late morning hours. As the storms move in, a few could produce strong gusty winds and larger hail. There is a very low chance for a brief tornado as well.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Tampa Bay area in a slight risk for strong to severe storms. The higher chances lie along and north of the I-4 corridor.

A few strong storms will remain in the forecast through the afternoon before rain chances come down this evening. Temperatures will remain warm and humid. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s.

Tonight will also be muggy with lows near 72 degrees. Drier conditions are expected Sunday with just a few isolated showers possible along the Nature Coast in the afternoon.

Otherwise, temperatures will be toasty Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front will swing through on Monday with a 40% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures will not follow this front but slightly lower humidity will for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

‘Big mistake’ for schools to reopen this year: USF Epidemiologist says

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Big mistake’ for schools to reopen this year: USF Epidemiologist says"

Diabetics struggling to find crucial product during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetics struggling to find crucial product during coronavirus pandemic"

evan trump reopen plan phase 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan trump reopen plan phase 1"

an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards"

Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work"

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godwin on starting NFL season on time"

Coburn on home schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coburn on home schooling"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss