STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm with a few strong storms possible today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered thunderstorms in the northern Gulf are moving toward the west coast of Florida this morning. These will move in during the mid to late morning hours. As the storms move in, a few could produce strong gusty winds and larger hail. There is a very low chance for a brief tornado as well.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Tampa Bay area in a slight risk for strong to severe storms. The higher chances lie along and north of the I-4 corridor.

A few strong storms will remain in the forecast through the afternoon before rain chances come down this evening. Temperatures will remain warm and humid. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s.

Tonight will also be muggy with lows near 72 degrees. Drier conditions are expected Sunday with just a few isolated showers possible along the Nature Coast in the afternoon.

Otherwise, temperatures will be toasty Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front will swing through on Monday with a 40% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures will not follow this front but slightly lower humidity will for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week.