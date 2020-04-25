STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm with a few showers Saturday, drier Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While there is still a 20% chance for a few showers today, we will not see an all day rain event like Friday. Any storms that develop will not be severe with not as much energy in atmosphere.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds but more clouds than sun at times. Temperatures will be warm with a high near 86 degrees.

A 20% chance for showers will stay in the forecast overnight and through Sunday morning as a cold front passes through. Temps will still be warm Sunday afternoon but drier, less humid air will begin to filter in from the northwest. Highs will top out near 84 degrees.

We’ll have a couple of really nice mornings with lows in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Highs will still be in the the low 80s but it will be comfortable with the drier air in place.

Moisture, humidity and warmer temps return Wednesday and Thursday. A weak front will pass through Thursday with a 20% chance for showers.