TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- More record warmth on Wednesday with a high of 82 in Tampa. Overnight temps will remain mild in the mid 60s with patchy clouds and maybe some areas of fog developing.

Thursday will be another very warm day with highs reaching back up to around 80 degrees. There is no rain expected, but a weak cold front will move through late Thursday into Friday.

Friday’s rain chance is small at only 10% and highs will be in the upper 70s.