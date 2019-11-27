Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Weather Continues On Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be milder overnight with temps dropping to near 60 degrees in Tampa.

Thanksgiving a weak front will move in bringing some extra clouds in the morning. Clouds will clear and there should be plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. No rain is expected and the highs will reach back up into the low 80s.

Friday will be a bit cool in the morning with lows back into the 50s. Through the day highs will make it into the upper 70s. A Dry forecast will continue.

Saturday is almost a carbon copy day with highs in the upper 70s and nothing but sunshine.