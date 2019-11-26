Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Up Continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps warmed back up into the mid 70s on Tuesday and even warmer weather is forecast through the rest of the week.

Overnight temps will drop back into the mid 50s with a mostly clear sky. It will be chilly Wednesday morning with temps ranging from the low 50s to upper 50s across the Tampa Bay area. Through the day look for blue skies and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. No rain is expected.

Thanksgiving Day will be a warm one this year with highs reaching into the low 80s. A weak cold front will pass with some clouds, but the rain chance is less than 10%.

Black Friday shoppers will need a light jacket in the morning with temps in the 50s again, but by the afternoon highs will reach back up into the upper 70s with nothing but sunshine around.