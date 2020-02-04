STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm-up continues ahead of strong cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is still a bit of a chill in the air this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. Expect a few passing clouds at times as humidity increases slightly.

It will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and a 10% chance of a stray afternoon shower.

We make it to near 80 degrees Thursday as a strong cold front approaches. Rain chances increase to 50% by Thursday night. A few strong thunderstorms are possible with this front as well.

The cold front pushes south early Friday morning, and showers quickly come to an end. Cooler air arrives, and highs will only be in the upper 60s Friday afternoon.