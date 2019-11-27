STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm today; weak front arrives tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another beautiful fall day is expected across Tampa Bay with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

A weakening front will push south tonight and add a few clouds to the forecast. It will also keep us milder overnight with lows in the low 60s. Watch for some patchy fog for Thanksgiving morning as well.

The front will not have much impact on temperatures and should not bring any rain. Highs will be in the low 80s Thanksgiving afternoon.

It stays in the upper 70s through Sunday before a stronger cold front arrives Sunday night with a few showers. It will be cooler to start next week.

