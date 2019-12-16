STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm today ahead of tomorrow’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The work and school week gets off to a warm start with temperatures climbing into the low 80s this afternoon. Humidity will also increase through the day.

No rain is expected today, but clouds will increase this evening and overnight. It stays mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A strong cold front arrives tomorrow with a 40% chance of rain. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs near 80 degrees because the front doesn’t pass through until late in the day.

Much colder air settles in for the middle of week. The rain ends early Wednesday, and highs will only be in the mid 60s. Most of us will drop into the 40s Wednesday night. Highs will still be in the 60s Thursday.

