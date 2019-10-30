STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm through Halloween; cold front for November

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The hauntingly hot conditions continue through Halloween. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Once again, that is close to record heat for late-October.

With less moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the rain chance will stay at just 20% this afternoon. We have a 20% chance of afternoon and early evening showers on Halloween as well, so it’s not out of the question you’d get a quick downpour while trick-or-treating early in the evening. Otherwise, it stays warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday.

A cold front finally arrives on Friday. It will not bring much rain; the rain chance stays at 20%. We will finally feel less humid air behind the front. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s. It stays comfortable with near-normal temperatures for early November (low 80s) through the weekend.