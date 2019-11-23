Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Saturday before a cold front Sunday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The warming trend continues today with temperatures rising to near 80 degrees in most spots this afternoon. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day but increasing clouds this evening ahead of a cold front.

A few light showers are possible this afternoon along the coast in Pinellas, Bradenton and Sarasota County but most areas will stay dry.

Rain chances increase overnight ahead of the cold front. Showers will move through passing from north to south after midnight. Most showers should be south of Sarasota by midday Sunday.

Clouds will clear out Sunday as the front passes to our south and cooler and drier air moves in. This will keep temperatures cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

Rain chances return to near zero for the rest of the week through Thanksgiving. Temperatures will stay cool through Tuesday before increasing back to above average.

Temps will be near 80 degrees for Thanksgiving day but we stay dry. Our next front may cool us off again for next weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, a few coastal showers. High near 80°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with passing showers. Low near 66°.

Tomorrow: Showers clearing out early. Mostly sunny behind showers. High near 72°.