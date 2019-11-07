Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm And Muggy Conditions Again On Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps Wednesday topped out at 87 in Tampa, which is well above normal. Overnight it will stay warm and humid with temps in the low 70s.

Thursday will be a very warm day with near record heat. Highs are forecast to be near 87 again on Thursday afternoon. It will be mostly dry through the day with a few clouds around.

Friday a cold front is forecast to move through the Tampa Bay area with a 30% chance of rain along the front. The highs will be in the low 80s before the front moves in. Overnight temps drop fast with lows in the low 60s.

Saturday drier air will move in and temps will be cooler in the upper 70s.