Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm & More Humid Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be milder with temps falling into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with breezier southeast winds. This will help to bring back some of the humidity and also bring the temps up into the mid 80s. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

A Cold front will near the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night and bring up storm chances into Thursday morning. The storm chance on Thursday is 40%. Highs will only be up to around 80 with more clouds around and rain as well.

Friday will be a mild day starting off in the low 60s and it will get back up to the low 80s in the afternoon. Look for mostly sunny skies.