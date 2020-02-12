STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, humid and breezy today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for thick fog in spots this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for Citrus and Hernando counties until 10am.

Once the fog burns off, temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. The higher humidity will make it feel even warmer. There will also be a breeze from the south.

It stays mild overnight, and more fog should develop. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

A cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, but highs will still be near 80 degrees. A few spotty showers are possible.

The front passes Friday morning with a few more showers, and slightly cooler air arrives by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Humidity drops as well.

It will feel cool Saturday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.