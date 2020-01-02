Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of strong cold front Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the big warm up Thursday, a mild evening is in store for Tampa. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s tonight with a humid feel to the air.

Another warm day is expected Friday with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will be breezy and warm out of the south and southwest. An isolated inland shower is possible in the afternoon but most places will stay dry.

Winds will stay gutsy Friday night as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. A line of storms, heavy rain and strong winds will move through Saturday morning with this front.

The heaviest rain will move south and out of the area by Saturday evening. Winds will turn chilly, stay breezy and come out of the northwest Saturday night as much colder air filters in.

Temperatures will begin to fall right away after the front moves through. By Sunday morning, temps will drop into the mid and upper 40s.

Sunday afternoon highs will only top out near 63 degrees.

Another night in the 40s is expected Sunday night. After that, temperatures will slowly moderate through the week with highs in the upper 60s and morning lows near 50 degrees. We do not warm up back to the 80s in the near future.