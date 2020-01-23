Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mild and on the muggy side tonight with lows near 60 degrees. Quite a few clouds will stick around but no rain is expected.

Friday afternoon, temps top out near 74 degrees. A cold front will approach in the afternoon and bring a 20% chance for a few scattered showers.

That cold front and any associated showers will be well to our south by Saturday morning. Temperatures will start off chilly though behind the front. Morning temps on Saturday will be in the mid 50s.

Skies will be clearing and there will be a cool northwest breeze. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 68 degrees under abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will fall pretty quick Saturday evening with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be another cool day with highs in the upper 60s.

A good chance for some showers will arrive on Monday. Temperatures will stay fairly temperate next week with highs hovering around 70 degrees and lows in the mid and upper 50s.