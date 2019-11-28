Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm, dry weekend ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front passed through Thanksgiving day which will leave temperatures slightly cooler this weekend.

Drier and slightly cooler air will filter in tonight leaving morning lows in the upper 50s to start Friday. Skies will be mostly clear.

Friday afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 70s under plenty of sunshine. Dry and warm weather stays in the forecast through the weekend before the arrival of the next cold front.

Sunday night, a strong cold front will pass through with showers. Rain chances come back down Monday but temperatures will struggle to hit 70 degrees Monday afternoon.

The cooler weather sticks around through the rest of the upcoming work week with highs Tuesday in the mid 60s. Wednesday, temps will be back in the low 70s.

A dry, weak front will pass through unnoticed Thursday and keep temperatures below normal.