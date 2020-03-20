Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm & Dry Pattern

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- High temps made it up to 86 degrees today in Tampa. They will remain quite warm overnight falling only into the upper 60s. It will be mostly clear and dry.

Saturday morning will be sunny and the sunshine will last all day long. High temps will be above average again with a high of 85 forecast for Tampa. No rain is in the forecast.

Sunday morning will be sunny and we will warm up quickly and be back into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. There is no rain in the forecast.

The warm and dry pattern will continue through all of next week.

