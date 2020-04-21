STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm & dry midweek, more rain chances coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We certainly enjoyed the sunshine and lower humidity today following yesterday’s cold front and storms. There’s more of this on the way for midweek – before shower and storm chances start rising again late in the week.

Look for mostly clear skies this evening and overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be very comfortable dropping into the middle and upper 60s. With high pressure in place across the Southeast, expect more sunshine on Wednesday with hotter high temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will still thankfully be pleasant.

A front arriving late in the week will bring the chance of showers and storms late Thursday into Friday. A few of these storms could be strong and we’ll continue to track that threat closely throughout the week.

Another front will bring more shower chances over the weekend before another batch of drier, more comfortable air arrives for early next week.