Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm & dry midweek, more rain chances coming

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We certainly enjoyed the sunshine and lower humidity today following yesterday’s cold front and storms. There’s more of this on the way for midweek – before shower and storm chances start rising again late in the week.

Look for mostly clear skies this evening and overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be very comfortable dropping into the middle and upper 60s. With high pressure in place across the Southeast, expect more sunshine on Wednesday with hotter high temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will still thankfully be pleasant.

A front arriving late in the week will bring the chance of showers and storms late Thursday into Friday. A few of these storms could be strong and we’ll continue to track that threat closely throughout the week.

Another front will bring more shower chances over the weekend before another batch of drier, more comfortable air arrives for early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."

Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of burglarizing unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing from unlocked cars along Clearwater route"

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?"

Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew"

Manatee County leaders lift curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County leaders lift curfew"

COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids"

Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: More than 800 dead, 4,000 hospitalized"

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Forecast"

Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa sub shop teams up with Asian-cuisine food truck for delicious combination amid pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss