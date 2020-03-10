Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm & Dry Conditions Persist

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps topped out at 80 in Tampa Tuesday as our warming trend continued. Overnight temps stay very mild in the mid 60s with patchy clouds around.

Wednesday we can expect our current weather pattern to continue. Highs will quickly reach back up to around 80 degrees and there is less than a 10% chance of rain during the day. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Thursday’s highs will reach into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. High pressure continues to keep temperatures warm and conditions dry.

Friday’s forecast is a repeat again with no rain in the forecast and highs into the low to mid 80s.

