Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm December week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures were considerably more mild to start Sunday as compared to Saturday and the warming trend will continue this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s in most spots as compared to the mid 70s yesterday.

While humidity levels will not be summertime uncomfortable levels, it will be a bit more noticeable with dew points back in the low to mid 60s this week.

Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the low 80s through Wednesday. A weak, dying front will approach and stall out Wednesday bringing rain chance to a 20% for Wednesday and Thursday.

A much stronger system will develop in the gulf to round out the week and will increase rain chance to 30-40% (possibly even higher) for Friday and Saturday. Cooler air will follow that front next Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny, warm with a tiny shower chance. High near 79.

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear. Low near 64.

Monday: Mostly sunny, even warmer. High near 80.