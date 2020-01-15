STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm days continue, but cold fronts are coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another mild morning with patchy fog across Tampa Bay. Temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees by the afternoon. That’s 10 degrees above the “normal” high for mid-January.

Partly cloudy skies are expected through the day and tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

We will be back near 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon. A weak front passes Friday. While it will lower the humidity, highs will still be in the upper 70s to near 80 Friday and Saturday.

The stronger front finally arrives Sunday with a 30% rain chance. A few showers linger into Monday, and next week will be significantly cooler.