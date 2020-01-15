STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm days continue, but cold fronts are coming

Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another mild morning with patchy fog across Tampa Bay. Temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees by the afternoon. That’s 10 degrees above the “normal” high for mid-January.

Partly cloudy skies are expected through the day and tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

We will be back near 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon. A weak front passes Friday. While it will lower the humidity, highs will still be in the upper 70s to near 80 Friday and Saturday.

The stronger front finally arrives Sunday with a 30% rain chance. A few showers linger into Monday, and next week will be significantly cooler.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss