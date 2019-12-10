STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm days ahead as front stalls across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a mild morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. Humidity will increase as well.

Watch for just a 10% chance of an afternoon shower developing. Otherwise, it will stay partly cloudy through the day.

A front arrives tomorrow and increases the rain chance to 20%. Because the front stalls across Tampa Bay, it never brings much cooler air. Highs will still be in the low 80s tomorrow and Thursday.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will drive another front into the area early in the weekend, and it will finally bring highs out of the 80s.