STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm but pleasant today, humidity returns Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA ) – Temperatures are comfortable this morning behind yesterday’s cold front. Lots of sun will warm temperatures into the mid 80s this afternoon but humidity levels stay comfortable for much of the day. There is a slim chance for a stray shower or two south of I-4 but most areas will stay dry.

Tonight a warm front will lift north through the area. Clouds will begin to move back in, humidity levels rebound and temperatures will be quite mild Sunday morning with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be much warmer with highs approaching 90 in most spots, nearing or breaking records. The air will once again be muggy and winds will be gusty.

A significant severe weather outbreak is possible in parts of the deep south as a potent storm system moves a cold front through the northern Gulf Coast. The severe storms will stay north of the Tampa Bay area but the front will stall just to our north next week increasing rain chances Wednesday.

Otherwise, temperatures will remain quite warm and humid well in to the middle of next week.

