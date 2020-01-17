Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm but less humid Friday behind weak front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front will slide south overnight bringing clouds, an isolated shower or two and breezy winds.

Those breezy winds will filter in some drier air but temperatures will not get any cooler.

Although the high on Friday is still 79 degrees, it will feel less humid with the slightly drier air in place. Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest throughout much of the day with clouds clearing out in the afternoon.

More warmth is expected Saturday with dry conditions as high pressure holds on.

The big chance comes Sunday with a strong cold front. The front will bring showers Sunday afternoon as it passes. The much colder air arrives behind the front and drop temperatures significantly for the start of the work week.

Highs temperatures will not get out of the 60s and morning lows will bottom out well into the 40s.

This cooler weather sticks around through Wednesday before temps begin to moderate back to normal by Thursday.