Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm but dry last day of summer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunday marks the last full day of summer and temperatures will be warm, near 90. However, low humidity will continue making it feel a little less sticky outside.

Abundant sunshine will stick around today with only a few passing clouds here and there. Rain chances are basically non-existent today through the end of the work week.

Dry air will continue to make it feel pleasant, especially in the mornings and evenings.

Fall officially begins Monday morning at 3:50 a.m. While the humidity levels will be low, and rain chances are near zero, afternoons will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this week.

The tropics remain active with newly formed Tropical Storm Karen in the Atlantic. Karen formed early Sunday morning just east of the Windward Islands. Karen will move into the Caribbean and then into the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jerry is in Atlantic and will head for Bermuda over the next few days.

A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa today has a high chance of developing. The next name on the list is Lorenzo.