STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, breezy and muggy today; front tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Extra clouds and high humidity around today as a front slowly sinks south toward the Tampa Bay area.

There is a 10% chance of a stray shower at any point today as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s. It stays muggy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

The weak front arrives tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers. It will still be warm with highs near 80, but the humidity drops for Friday night and early Saturday. Saturday will feel a bit more comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

For Easter Sunday, the humidity and temperatures soar. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a gusty wind from the south.

Another front arrives Monday and lingers in the area keeping rain chances higher most of the next week.

