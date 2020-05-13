STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and windy at times today; rain chances return later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A breeze continues all day from the east, but temperatures still climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

The humidity remains comfortable, and we should see lots of sunshine. It stays mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Just a few more clouds expected tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80s. Humidity begins to increase tomorrow night.

Rain chances return on Friday with a 30% chance of getting a shower or two. There is a 20% chance on Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure should develop near the Bahamas this weekend, and the National Hurricane Center has given that low a 70% chance of gaining tropical characteristics. Whatever happens with the development, the system is heading away from Florida and out into the Atlantic.