STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and sunny days before another front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It actually feels cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s and a breeze from the east. Expect a fast warm-up through the day and highs in the low-mid 80s. The humidity stays lows, and we will have lots of sunshine again today.

Not quite as cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity begins to increase tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. The forecast stays dry, and highs will be back in the mid 80s.

The front arrives early Thursday and brings a 40% rain chance with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Clouds and rain hold highs near 80.

Behind the front, it will still be warm, but the humidity will drop again.

