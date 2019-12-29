Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and muggy Sunday with inland showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers stay in the forecast Sunday but they’ll be mostly inland today.

Max Defender 8 Radar already had showers early Sunday morning in Polk and Highlands County. Showers will move from south to north today and we’ll see more clouds than sun in the sky.

Temperatures will stay warm and humid this afternoon with highs topping out near 81 degrees in Tampa.

Shower chances stay at 30% for Monday but they’ll move in from the northwest as a cold front approaches. A broken line of showers is likely to move northwest to southeast starting along the Nature Coast after noon.

The cold front will push south early Tuesday morning with drier and cooler temperatures forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

More sunshine is expected as well with highs near 70 degrees both days. New Year’s Eve night temperatures will fall into the 50s quickly so jackets will be needed if you have outdoor plans.

We warm back up by Thursday and Friday ahead of the next cold front which arrives Saturday with a few storms.

Today: Warm and humid with showers mainly inland. High near 81.

Tonight: Mild and muggy but mostly dry. Low near 69.

Monday: PM Showers, warm & humid. High near 78.