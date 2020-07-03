STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid with scattered storms for the holiday weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few isolated storms will be possible through the evening but most spots will stay dry. Temperatures will slowly fall to around 80 degrees by Saturday morning.

Coastal downpours will likely be moving onshore during the morning hours as the westerly winds will continue. The downpours will move inland during the afternoon and scattered storms are possible through the early evening before most spots dry out.

Rain chances are at a 40% for the afternoon on Saturday but go up to 50% for Sunday with better moisture around.

Neither day will be an all day washout, but Sunday and Monday will have a better coverage of storms during the afternoon.

By the middle of next week, a ridge of high pressure will build over the region and slightly drier air will be overhead limiting rain chances to 20-30% Tuesday-Thursday. With less rain around, especially Wednesday, high temps will soar into the low to mid 90s.

By Friday and into next weekend, rain chances will go back up and temps come back down.