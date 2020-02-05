STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid today; strong cold front later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is already mild this morning, and temperatures climb quickly into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. That’s almost 10 degrees above average for early February. Humidity will gradually increase as well.

There is a 10% chance of a stray shower today, but most areas will stay partly cloudy. It’s even milder tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

It stays warm and muggy tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s as a strong cold front approaches. Rain chances will go up to 40% tomorrow evening.

The front passes early Friday morning, but some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight Thursday and early Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tampa Bay area under the “slight” risk of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Stay weather aware during this time frame.

Once the front passes, the rain ends, and the clouds clear. It will be cool and breezy with highs in the 60s Friday afternoon.

