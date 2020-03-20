STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry weather continues into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is officially spring, but afternoon temperatures continue to run well above normal. Yesterday’s high of 89 tied a record for the second day in a row.

Today, highs are expected in the mid 80s, which is just below the record high of 88 in Tampa.

No rain is expected, and the humidity remains at a comfortable level despite the warmth.

Skies remain mostly clear through the evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny days with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances remain slim to none in the near future. There is just a 10% chance Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.