STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our warm and dry pattern continues through most of the week ahead.

Today, temperatures start near 70 degrees at sunrise and quickly climb into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. A few clouds will develop, but the rain chance remains less than 10%.

Wednesday’s forecast looks basically the same with highs in the mid 80s and a few clouds. These temperatures are well above average but just a few degrees below record levels.

Spring begins on Thursday, and the weather pattern certainly feels spring-like. The next chance for rain doesn’t come until early next week, and it’s just a 10% chance.

