Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and dry Saturday, cold front with showers Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The beautiful weather from Friday will continue into Saturday as high pressure holds on for one more day. Temperatures will be pleasant this evening and Saturday morning with lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 78 degrees. No rain is in the forecast for Saturday and it should feel quite comfortable.

Rain chances go up on Sunday with the approach and passage of a cold front. A line of spotty showers will move through but it will not be all day washout.

Highs will top out near 75° Sunday afternoon after a mild start.

Much colder air will filter in Monday and settle in for Tuesday. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 60s. Monday night, lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day with highs struggling to get out of the 50s even though we’ll see lots of sunshine.

Tuesday night temperatures will flirt with the upper 30s.

Temperatures rebound for the end of the week back to average and by Saturday highs will be back in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will approach Friday and Saturday possibly with rain but it is too soon to tell the details for Gasparilla.