STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry Friday and nearing records this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another pleasant start Friday morning, temperatures will warm quickly into the low 80s. Highs will top out in the low 80s near the coast but farther inland, temps could approach the mid 80s. We’ll see a lot of sun today with less than a 10% chance of a shower.

Sunshine will be abundant both days this weekend with near zero rain chances. Mornings will be mild and afternoons warm.

This weekend the warming trend goes on. Highs on Saturday will be near 85 degrees with the record high temp being 87 degrees set back in 2012. Sunday will not be quite as warm with a high near 83 but still, well above average.

Next week, there is a 10% chance of a shower each afternoon while highs stay in the low 80s each day.

This pattern will persist into next weekend.