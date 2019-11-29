STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry days through Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front has pushed south of Florida, and drier air arrived behind it.

Mostly sunny skies are expected all day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s, which is slightly above seasonal averages. It should feel comfortable with low humidity and a light breeze from the northeast.

It stays warm and dry for Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday’s highs will be back in the upper 70s to near 80, but a cold front will approach the Tampa Bay area late Sunday.

The front will pass through Sunday night into early Monday morning. There is only a slight rain chance, and most of the rain will end before sunrise Monday. The front ushers in a long stretch of cooler air for next week.