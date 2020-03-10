STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out a few degrees warmer than yesterday morning, and temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Humidity stays comfortable, and the winds will be light. Patchy clouds stick around most of the day, but the rain chance is less than 10%.

It slowly cools down after sunset with lows in the low 60s.

Another warm and dry day expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We make it into the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Humidity increases slightly by the end of the week.