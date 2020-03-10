STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry days ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out a few degrees warmer than yesterday morning, and temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Humidity stays comfortable, and the winds will be light. Patchy clouds stick around most of the day, but the rain chance is less than 10%.

It slowly cools down after sunset with lows in the low 60s.

Another warm and dry day expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We make it into the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Humidity increases slightly by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss