STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The low that brought Sunday’s rain is heading away from Florida, and a dry cold front will pass today.

That front helps bring in less humid air, so we should see lots of sunshine today. There will also be a nice breeze from the north. Highs still reach the upper 80s this afternoon, but that is average for the second week of May.

We are slightly below average tonight with lows in the mid 60s. More warm and dry days expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

Humidity increases Thursday, and the rain chance goes up to 30% Friday with an increase in moisture.