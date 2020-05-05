STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry day; cold front tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another seasonably warm day with highs climbing into the mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity will not be too high today, but it will begin to increase tonight. The extra humidity will keep lows in the low 70s.

A weak cold front arrives late tomorrow. Highs still reach the mid 80s with a few more clouds. The rain chance is only 10% as the front passes.

While the front won’t have much impact on rain chances, it will cool us down. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday with much lower humidity. The cooler and drier air sticks around for Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Early next week rain chances increase again, but the models do not agree on the amount of rain, so stay tuned.