STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and comfortable May afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity will stay in a comfortable range for this time of the year. Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 80s by the afternoon. That’s a few degrees below average.

There will also be a nice breeze from the southwest all day. The forecast remains mostly rain-free today.

Humidity begins to build overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s. Some low clouds or patchy fog could develop into Thursday morning.

It feels warm and muggier tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. The extra moisture will help create a few afternoon thunderstorms. Tomorrow’s rain chance is 20%.

We transition into a summer-like pattern through Memorial Day. Expect morning sunshine, a few afternoon storms, and highs near 90 degrees.