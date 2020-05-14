STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy again today; rain returns tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We will feel a breeze from the east all day today with comfortable humidity. Just a few clouds expected as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees again this afternoon.

Humidity begins to increase overnight, and lows will be in the upper 60s.

Rain chances increase to 30% tomorrow with highs still in the upper 80s. Just 10% chances for Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.

Next week, humidity will be higher, and rain chances increase by mid-week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure should develop north of the Bahamas this weekend. It could become a sub-tropical or tropical storm, but it will head way from Florida. No impacts expected locally. The first name on the list is “Arthur.”