STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and a bit more humid Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures are bit milder to start the second half of the weekend. Sunshine will quickly warm temps to near 80 degrees by noon and to near 84 for highs today.

No rain is in the forecast thanks to high pressure.

The warmth with stick around through the work week with highs in the lower 80s through Wednesday then climbing in the mid 80s Thursday through the next weekend. Morning lows will be mild, in the mid to upper 60s.

A brief shower or two is possible Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon, mainly inland. Otherwise, no significant rain chances are in the forecast even long range.

