STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm again today with a slow decrease in temperatures this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – The record high temperatures has been tied the past two days at the Tampa International Airport and although today will be warmer than normal, the record should be safe.

After a mild morning with a few patchy clouds and some low fog, temperatures will warm to near 86 today near the coast. The record for March 29th is 90 degrees set back in 1949.

Farther from the coast highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

No rain is in the forecast through Tuesday morning however a cold front will approach late Tuesday and bring a slight chance for a few showers as it passes through.

Temperatures will not be as hot behind the front with highs back to near average, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The drop in humidity levels will be significant and the air will feel more comfortable for several day sin a row at the end of the week.