Storm Team 8 Forecast: Very Warm Weekend Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Highs on Thursday topped out in the low 80s again and temps will be even warmer into the weekend.

Overnight temps will drop into the mid 60s with a mostly clear sky. Friday will be dry and sunny with highs reaching back up into the low 80s. The forecast high for Tampa is 82. With a strong ridge overhead, no rain is anticipated.

Saturday temps heat up even more with highs soaring into the mid to upper 80s. It will be dry on Saturday and Sunday with nothing but sunshine.

Next week a small 10% chance of rain returns to the forecast each afternoon and evening.

