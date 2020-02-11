Storm Team 8 Forecast: Very Warm Temps Forecast Again Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be quite warm and it will stay humid in the upper 60s. Sea Fog will continue overnight and and inland fog will develop again.

Wednesday morning will be foggy and humid with the fog burning off by late in the day. Wednesday afternoon temps will warm into the low to mid 80s. No rain is in the forecast.

Thursday there will be morning fog and temps will be near 70 degrees. Through the day highs will get back up to around 80 degrees. Thursday night a cold front moves in with a chance of showers.

The rain chance Friday is still only 20% though as the front moves south. Look for more clouds through the day and milder temps in the low to mid 70s.