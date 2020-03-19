Storm Team 8 Forecast: Very Warm And Dry Conditions Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We tied the record high temps Thursday afternoon topping out at 89 in Tampa officially. Overnight temps will stay very mild in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

Friday the warm and dry spell continues. A ridge centered over Florida will keep temps near records in the mid to upper 80s. There is no chance of rain and lots of sunshine in the forecast.

This weekend there is no break in our weather pattern. A Strong ridge will keep temps in the mid 80s and rain is not in the forecast.

Currently conditions are considered abnormally dry in the Tampa Bay area, but without some rain soon we could easily slip into drought conditions.