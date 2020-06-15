STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Upper level dry air limits afternoon rain chances.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a wet start to the month of June, we are heading into a drier pattern for the next few days.

Upper level dry air spreads across the state of Florida today and keeps our rain chances limited to 20% this afternoon. Best chance for getting a shower is south of I-4.

It will still be quite hot with highs in the low 90s, but the humidity is not excessive, so heat index values will stay in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures cool down after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Drier air continues through Thursday with just 20% chances for rain chance each day. Highs stay near 90 degrees, which is average for mid-June.

