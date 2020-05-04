Storm Team 8 Forecast: Typical May Temps Again Tuesday

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps made it into the mid 80s Monday and it will stay pleasant overnight. Overnight temps will drop into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be seasonably warm with highs reaching into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Wednesday a weak cold front arrives and with it there is a small 10% chance of rain. High temps will be in the mid 80s still with a few more clouds around.

Lower humidity and slightly cooler weather will return for the end of the week!

