STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Two more warm days before a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The work week ends with another gorgeous day. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

It cools slowly through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Most of us will hit 80 degrees on Saturday. It stays dry with just a few clouds developing.

A cold front arrives in the early morning hours of Sunday and brings a 40% chance of rain. Most of the rain will end by midday, and it will be a little cooler. Highs will only be in the mid 70s.

It stays cool Monday and Monday night, but it warms up quickly next week. We should be near 80 degrees on Thanksgiving.